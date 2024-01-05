HONOLULU(KHON2) — Surf helmets have been around for decades but the recent photo of big wave surfer Kai Lenny holding his cracked helmet after a heavy wipeout, highlights the difference wearing one can make.

World champion waterman Kai Lenny posted a photo on his social media from the hospital holding his cracked surf helmet.

Lenny wrote that it was his “First time wearing a helmet at Pipeline and it may have saved my life.”

On Thursday, Lenny wiped out at the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout at Pipeline. In his post he said he doesn’t remember what happened but he has a ‘solid concussion’ and some bleeding out of his left ear.

While Lenny is back in Maui recovering, the visual of his helmet highlights the benefits of wearing one.

“For local people he’s important,” said Mark Lovell with Blue Planet Surf. “The more that (Lenny) takes his health into consideration the better off all of us might be. He’s setting an example.”

Many surfers do see helmets as a useful piece of gear.

KHON: “Would you wear one?”

“I think I would,” said surfer Michelle Chan. “Yea, because I know how dangerous it can be…it makes a lot of sense and I don’t know why it’s not more normalized.”

“It’s like a very small thing that you can do that will like potentially save your life,” added surfer Nolan Tanguay.

Although it seems like common sense, some surfers still won’t wear a helmet.

One big wave surfer told KHON2 that he doesn’t wear a helmet because he said it creates too much drag in the water, limits his vision and impairs his hearing.

“For, you know, your more traditionally kind of waterman, somebody who grew up in an analog era, they’re not necessarily comfortable, they’re not necessarily fashionable, they may feel a little awkward,” Lovell explained.

But Lovell added that it’s not about fashion. It’s about living to surf another day.

“Look at what happened to Kai,” said surfer Cody Merriman. “If he never had the helmet, he may be hospitalized or worse.”

Surf helmets have evolved over the years and the cost can run you anywhere from $120 to over $300 according to Lovell. It varies depending on the activity they’re used for as well as their style and different features.

Upgrades in technology and design are making helmets stronger and lighter.

Lovell compared it to buying shoes. One pair isn’t going to work for everyone. But he said one thing people need to remember is that you get what you pay for when it comes to safety equipment.

According to Lovell, helmets are being used more now in all water sports from surfing to world class yachting.