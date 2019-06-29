Work on traffic signal at key Keaau Intersection will impact motorists on Sunday, June 30

A major intersection in the Puna district will be impacted Sunday, June 30, 2019, as the County of Hawaii Department of Public Works Traffic Division conducts work on traffic signal equipment, weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signal lights at the intersection of Highways 130 and 11 in Keaau will not be operational between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as work crews replace a controller cabinet for the light signals.

Because the traffic lights will not be working, motorists must treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Road work signs will be posted in the area and a special duty officers will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.

