Women’s Center at Kapiolani Medical Center offering special programs for breast cancer prevention

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and breast cancer is the No. 1 cancer affecting women in Hawai‘i today. Mammograms are one of the most important tools available in the fight against breast cancer. Dr. Bryan Gushiken and Terri Imada, APRN, are with the Women’s Center at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children spoke to Lauren Day about the importance of mammograms, and special programs available at the Kapi‘olani Women’s Center to help ensure all women have access to necessary screenings.