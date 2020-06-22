Woman with chronic asthma describes struggle of wearing a face mask

Most businesses have been given the green light to re-open with guidance in place.

The majority of businesses require employees and customers to wear a face covering either while entering, or throughout the duration of the time in the store.

But those who have respiratory illnesses say it’s difficult to wear a face mask for a long period of time, whether the store requires it, or if they’re going back to work.

Several business owners said they won’t allow someone inside their business without a mask, whether they have a letter exempting them from wearing one.

“We had someone the other day that showed me [a letter] and said, ‘I don’t need to wear a mask,’ and I said ‘Sorry you have to wear a mask, or you have to go, and he left,’” explained Don Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bar in Honolulu.

In Hawaii, people with pre-existing health conditions or children under the age of five are not required to wear a mask.

Lt. Governor Dr. Josh Green said people with respiratory illness such as chronic asthma, COPD, or Cystic Fibrosis should think twice before socializing at places like a bar.

“Any of those conditions means people can’t be required to wear a mask but having said that, those very individuals need to think twice about going to large, populated placed because without a mask they are highly likely to come across someone who is Covid positive at some point and if they themselves contract Covid-19, their mortality rate is going to be well into the mid-teens if not 20th percentile,” explained Lt. Gov Green.

A woman in Wahiawa is suffering from chronic asthma. She said she goes to dialysis three times a week where she has been told to keep her mask on for up to four hours during treatment.

“I’ve been lightheaded and dizzy in there, and yesterday my pulmonologist told me that’s what’s causing me to get dizzy is the face mask on my face and no oxygen circulating into my brain,” explained Michelle Ramelb.

She said she hasn’t had issues with businesses or restaurants denying her entry, but others have had that experience.

“I think with business owners they have a say as to who comes into their establishment, with or without masks, but if you have a doctor’s note, I think they should take that doctors note,” she said.

“I feel better without a mask, I don’t get dizzy or lightheaded when I’m out in public, but as soon as that mask goes on, I feel hot around my mouth and I’m sweating,” she explained.

She said she didn’t have issues pre-Covid-19 when she went to dialysis and wasn’t required to wear a mask.

“I want to be an advocate and speak on behalf of people who have asthma and I don’t think it’s fair that we as individuals have to go out with face masks,” she said.

“We need to breathe freely and people are not letting us do that, especially people with asthma the air we breathe has to be clean and it has to circulate around us,” she explained.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, people with asthma are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Under this act, people with disabilities can ask for reasonable accommodations so they can work. If your work requests won’t create a hardship for your employer, you can ask for accommodations.

But the ADA also says if an accommodation could cause harm to other people, then a business does not need to provide the accommodation. If a person with asthma is coughing and not wearing a mask, they might be exposing other people to COVID-19. So in this case, the employer could require the person with asthma to stay home or wear a face mask/covering.”

KHON2 asked the Hawaii ACLU for a statement:

When government issues orders requiring people to wear masks – or places of public accommodation require people to wear masks on their premises – then in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, some type of reasonable accommodations should be made for people for whom it may be difficult or dangerous to wear a mask due to a disability. The type of reasonable accommodation may differ based on the particular facts of each situation. Additionally, the wearing or not wearing of a mask should never be a reason for either police involvement or discrimination.

Businesses and the government should include information about how and from whom members of the public can seek reasonable modifications from the masking requirements, so they can avoid the additional stress of worrying that they will be ensnared in enforcement actions.

In general, we note that any government restrictions on liberty, including quarantine orders, movement restrictions, and required wearing of masks, have to be based on best public health recommendations, time-limited, and the least restrictive means to protect public health.

Lt. Gov Green said people with respiratory illness should follow other guidance to stay healthy.

“If you have chronic lung disease I would still socially distance to an extreme, and stay away from large crowds. That doesn’t mean live in a sheltered way, you can go for a gentle walk, or do your exercise in a park, go on hikes but don’t go into a gym where there’s going to be more risk, and don’t go into the bar where there is going to be more risk. That’s the safe thing to do,” he explained.