Woman rescued after getting swept over 30-foot falls on Hawaii Island

A woman in her 30s was rescued in the Piihonua area of Hawaii Island earlier this afternoon.

After receiving a distress call, Hawaii Fire Department arrived at the scene to find the woman clinging to the side of a river after she had been swept over 30-foot falls. She had reportedly been overwhelmed by swift-moving water. A total of 15 firefighters assisted in her rescue, using a Billy Pugh net to retrieve her from the water.

Billy Pugh net

The woman and all HFD personnel were safely extricated to the landing zone. The woman was transported by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.