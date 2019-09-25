Woman found in Ala Wai Canal identified by medical examiner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yesterday, HPD recovered a body from the Ala Wai Canal. According to HPD, the body was found “bound” and “surrounded by suspicious circumstances.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, a medical examiner identified the body was Shannon Bartholomew, 51, of Minnesota.

According to the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, Bartholomew was traveling alone. Her body was found at the end of an 18-day vacation trip in Hawaii. She arrived on Oahu on Sept. 5.

VASH is currently assisting the family, her children, who live in Minneapolis.

The investigation is still underway.

