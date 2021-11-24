Woman charged with manslaughter for alleged Wahiawa murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have charged Tina Marie Amado, 53, with manslaughter in the death of another woman on Friday, Nov. 19.

Amado was arrested in the Haleiwa area on Nov. 21. Her bail was initially set at $500,000 but a reduction in bail was granted in the amount of $50,000.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

A 58-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arguing with a suspect in the Wahiawa area, HPD said. The suspect then apparently hit the man and the woman with a vehicle and then left.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man refused treatment.