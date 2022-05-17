HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged a woman for habitual property crime when she allegedly stole a vacuum cleaner.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said Yolanda Pusi, 44, was charged with one count of habitual property crime for theft of a vacuum cleaner from Target at Ala Moana Center on February 17.

She has five prior felony convictions for burglary, theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and promoting a dangerous drug, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Habitual property crime is a class C felony. If she is found guilty, she faces up to five years in prison.

