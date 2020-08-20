Judge denies supervised release for woman accused of murdering North Shore teacher

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the continued rise of COVID-19 cases among inmates, some state’s correctional facilities have decided to grant early release for low-risk inmates in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. Accused murderer, Hailey Dandurand, was among the many to file a request from O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) expressing concerns over the growing clusters.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

On August 18, Dandurand, who was accused of murdering a North Shore mother in 2017, filed a fourth motion for bail reduction or supervised release based on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in prisons. The motion was denied.

Dandurand and then-boyfriend Stephen Brown were arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Telma Boinville, a local North Shore teacher and mother. Boinville was found dead in a home she was cleaning, while her young daughter was tied up in the next room.

Dandurand was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Kidnapping, Burglary in the First Degree, Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information. Bail was set at $500,000.

In March, she filed a request to be released from custody. The court treated the matter as a non-hearing motion and denied the request.

Dandurand returned to court twice in April and another time in August to ask the Judge for either supervised release or reduction in bail. All matters were addressed as a non-hearing motion and the Judge once again denied the request. Dandurand’s financial circumstances, criminal history, and risk to the public were all considered in the decision.

In a report detailing the denied motion, the Judge wrote “the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, while significant, does not allow the court to conclude that the currently set bail amount is unreasonable.”

Latest Stories on KHON2