HONOLULU (KHON2) — An accident occurred on Kuhio Avenue and Kanekapolei Street where witnesses said a vehicle hit a 1-year-old baby and 33-year-old female crossing the street.

Honolulu EMS said that both the female and baby were in serious condition and had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials then closed a portion of Kuhio Avenue heading westbound near the incident as the vehicle needed to be towed.

It was confirmed at around 9:40 p.m. that all lanes were open again.