Windward showers ramping up across the state starting Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainfall chances will trend up over the western end of the state Wednesday and Wednesday night, then across the eastern half Thursday through Friday as a band of moisture associated with an old front moves down the island chain.

Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward and mountain locations, a few leeward showers can’t be ruled out as this band moves through.

Trades will briefly trend down ahead of this band, then quickly return to breezy levels as high pressure builds north of the state in its wake.

A similar band of moisture will approach the western end of the state over the upcoming weekend

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 64°

Friday

79° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 64°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 65°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

3 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

