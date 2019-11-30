Windward showers and trade winds ramping up this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trade winds are expected over the next few days as strong high pressure builds in north of the state.

Generally dry weather is expected through the Saturday with just a few passing showers expected over windward and mauka areas.

Shower activity will increase Saturday night and Sunday as the remnants of a front pass across the area.

Showers will be most numerous over windward and mauka areas with some passing showers expected over leeward locations at times.

A slight decrease in trade winds along with a bit drier weather pattern is expected Monday through Wednesday.