Wind advisory posted for much of the state

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade wind weather remains in the forecast through Thursday with strong high pressure system to the north.

A drier, more stable airmass will limit moving into the region will limit rainfall chances through Thursday afternoon with the highest chances for showers forecast along windward mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.

An upper level disturbance developing north of the islands will bring increasing shower activity to the region Thursday night through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story