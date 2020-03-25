Wind advisory for the islands through late Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY…

Northeast winds 20 to 34 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.

Winds this strong are capable of blowing around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and cause sporadic power outages.

Strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north.

Drier air moving in will limit rainfall accumulations, but will focus windward and mauka.

Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper level disturbance moves into the area from the north.