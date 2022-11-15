HONOLULU (KHON) – Ballet Hawaii’s popular production, The Nutcracker, returns to the stage after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Audiences will see the classic story with a unique Hawai’i twist.

Set in 1858 in the Kingdom of Hawai’i, Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet will include the elegance and grandeur of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg said the inspiration for the production stems from an 1858 Christmas Eve children’s party held at Washington Place, hosted by Mary Dominis.

“It’s delightful to be able to work with the young dancers and see the excitement of finally being able to perform again after three years,” said Taylor Tongg.

“The year 2019 was our last performance at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. We have been rehearsing every day and every week!”

In addition to local dancers from Ballet Hawaii, the company will welcome guest artists from from New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Eugene Ballet and Carolina Ballet.

Ballet Hawaii’s Nutcracker performances at Blaisdell Concert Hall:

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 to $125 and can be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office as well as all

Ticketmaster locations. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000.