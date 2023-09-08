HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the Lāhainā banyan tree is getting so much attention as volunteers work diligently to save its life, KHON2.com has received a lot of queries about whether the native ulu trees will be getting as much attention.

In searching for people to talk to about the ulu trees that once defined Lāhainā, KHON2.com found anyone who would discuss the subject with us.

This made us decide to create a quiz that will introduce more people to the indigenous flora that makes Hawaiʻi so special.

There are 12 indigenous trees in Hawaiʻi, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. We have utilized their data to create a quiz that will allow you to find out what Native Hawaiian tree coincides with your personality.

Who knows, maybe you will develop an affinity for your tree personality and help to save them from extinction.

So, take the quiz and find out what Native Hawaiian tree you are.