HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is on its way and so is the open registration date for Summer Fun 2023.

In previous years thousands of parents were seen standing in long lines or evening camping outside just to enroll their keiki in Summer Fun.

But this year, there’s a new change to registration because there’s an online option.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, sign-ups will be held from May 8 through May 12 based on the geographic park district:

District 1 (East Honolulu): May 8 from 4 p.m.

District 2 (West Honolulu): May 9 from 4 p.m.

District 3 (Leeward Oahu): May 10 from 4 p.m.

District 4 (Windward & North Oahu): May 11 from 4 p.m.

District 5 (Central Oahu): May 12 from 4 p.m.

The City said those without access to a computer or internet can call a Summer Fun Site to sign-up to coordinate registration. Click here to view a site’s number and location.

When is Summer Fun 2023:

Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Begins Tuesday, June 13 – Friday, July 28 (excluding the Independence Day holiday)

Summer fun is open to keiki six years old before Aug. 1 and not older than 13 years old by July 28. Junior leaders must be 13 years old before Aug. 1, and no older than 17 years old by July 28.

To register a Junior Leader the City said to contact the specific site for registration information.

The City said they are aiming to enrich about 10,000 keiki and teens.

Registration will be available through the Parks and Recreation Online System at pros.hnl.info.