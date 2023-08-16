Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has joined the long list of celebrities supporting efforts to raise funds to assist displaced families and those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui and Hawaii Island.



The people of Hawaii have come together like never before to collect and deliver donations to friends and neighbors who are suffering in the wake of the tragedy. As recovery and assistance efforts continue, KHON2 and the Hawaii Red Cross are working together to raise funds to support the community’s recovery.



President Barack Obama has joined the effort, saying, “It will take all of us coming together and doing what we can to help those in need in Maui and Lahaina right now. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Hawaii Red Cross today.”



From President Obama to an NFL quarterback, celebrities with ties to Hawaii are asking for your kokua. They include: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota, singer Nicole Scherzinger, former professional baseball catcher Kurt Suzuki, American Idol 2023 Iam Tongi, University of Hawaii Warriors head football coach Timmy Chang, singer Henry Kapono, and American Idol finalist Jasmine Trias.



Also supporting the effort – TV personality Pat Sajak, who has ties to Hawaii that include occasional acting engagements with KHON2’s own Joe Moore in the Sunshine Boys:



“Hi, I’m Pat Sajak. I spent the entire month of June in Hawaii, including several wonderful days on the beautiful island of Maui. It is so shocking, so sad to see what has happened there. So I ask you all now, today, please. Support the Hawaii Red Cross to help those directly affected by these wildfires. Every dollar you give goes directly to those in need. Mahalo,” said Sajack.



Donate on the Malama Maui website.

