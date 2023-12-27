HONOLULU (KHON2) — New applications are now being accepted for the Rental and Utility Relief Program.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The CNHA has set up three locations for the application events in Kaneohe, Waimanalo and Laie. The dates and locations are as follows:

Dec. 27-28 at the KEY Project (47-200 Waiheʻe Road, Kāneʻohe, HI 96744) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 and 30 at Hui Mahiʻai ‘Āina (41-902 Oluolu St., Waimānalo, HI 96795) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 27-30 at BYU-Hawaiʻi (55-220 Kulanui St, Lāʻie, HI 96762) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Only the first 250 applications will be accepted. Funds are not guaranteed. Renters are encouraged to make sure they bring all necessary materials for best chance at approval:

Unpaid rent or utility bills or eviction notice

Valid rental agreement

Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020 (loss of job, loss of wages, reduced hours at work, etc.)

Government ID card for head of household

Signed Social Security cards for everyone over 18

Income documents for every household member

For any additional questions, renters should visit the Revitalize Oahu website. To make an appointment, contact Atalina Pasi at renthelphawaii@gmail.com or call (808) 782-5835.