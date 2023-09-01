Honolulu (KHON2) – The 41st Okinawan Festival returns this weekend with a lot of exciting activities to celebrate Okinawan culture.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association will be kicking off our 41st Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center this weekend Saturday and Sunday.

“This is a special Festival because we will have guest performers from Okinawa coming back for the first time since the Convidepandemic. This year, we will utilize the entire 1st floor of the Convention Center – Okinawan food – Andagi, Okinawa soba, champuru plate! Okinawa performances all day long including our headliner, Jake Shimbaukuro!, chidren’sgames area, a craft fair, okinawanproducts, culture booth, biggest indoor bon dance on Saturday night,” says David Jones, President of Hawaii United Okinawa Association.

In addition to food, shopping and entertainment, guests can enjoy a traditional bon dance.

Jones says, “I’ve been a member of an Okinawan Bon Dance performing group, Young Okinawans of Hawaii for over 16 years now and we specialize in Okinawan Eisaa or taiko and dance. We will be one of the performing groups at the Okinawan Festival Bon dance on Saturday evening. So bon dance as many of you know is a participatory performance so we want the spectators to dance with us.”

The Okinawan Festival is taking place at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd.

2023 Okinawan Festival:

www.Okinawanfestival.com