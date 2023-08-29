The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most people who lost their homes in the fire have been placed in temporary housing. But what about affected businesses?

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Small businesses are considered by many as the backbone of the local community and economy.

But three weeks after the fire these businesses who provide so many jobs and so much support to everyone around them, are still left with many questions and far too few answers.

“This is obviously been one of the biggest challenges of my life. Not only thinking about rebuilding, but taking care of people, my staff, friends, and family. People today were hoping to get some answers from our government officials, hopefully start on that healing process which is the rebuilding process,” said Javier Barber who lost two of his four restaurants in the fires.

Rebuilding is the dream, but the reality is that is likely years down the road.

The immediate concern for these business owners is how to care for their employees. And how to pay rent for a business which is no longer standing.

“The sad part is, there’s no huge pot of money to say we could pay everybody’s rent right now and there is no stay like what we had during Covid for commercial rent,” said Maui Chamber of Commerce president Pamela Tumpap.

Although the governor has signed proclamations to assist individual home owners, the same can’t be said for commercial properties.

“There’s no pot of money right now that sits at the legislature and there needs to be special session. I’m just gonna say it,” said Sen. Lynn Decoite.

Decoite said the state has never been prepared to help in the event of a large scale disaster, and is asking people to sign up for unemployment is not enough.

“I’m just saying on my behalf as a policy maker, but we need eminent help now. We need to get deferred payments on rent or lease. I think that’s the proclamation that needs to be had,” Sen. Decoite continued.

President of Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Sherry Mcnamara added, “Many of them are still recovering from the pandemic. Have loans to pay off and now they have to worry about rent. They have to worry about payroll and all these expenses that they incurred before the fires. An And now, without any income or even a business, how do they pay for those bills?”

The U.S. Business Administration is also declining some loan requests knowing the loans might never be repaid.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Despite all this many of these small businesses and restaurant owners are out on the front lines offering support and meals for others.