What 2 Know: doctors detail how to prepare home, family for COVID-19

In the days of COVID-19, you don’t only need a lock and key to keep your family safe. That is especially true if someone in your home comes down with the coronavirus. KHON2 spoke with two physicians today, Dr. Alan Wu of Doctors of Waikiki and Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, about how to protect your family.

“Well, it’s very difficult right if someone’s clearly positive or someone tests positive for COVID-19. They really need to be isolated in a room where no one goes into it best they can. Or an 8-foot section of the room if they are sharing a house.” Lt. Gov. Green said.

If someone in your home is COVID-19 positive or has symptoms there are a few easy strategies to help avoid infection:

-stay away from the sick person as much as possible.

-don’t share food or drinks.

-keep toothbrushes separated.

-wear masks or face coverings.

-clean common surfaces.

If your dwelling has more than one bathroom, designate one for the sick individual.

“If you have one restroom make sure that it’s clean after each use sanitize it as much as you can. You can get disinfectant wipes or spray after each use.” Dr. Wu said.

According to Lt. Gov. Green, the most pressing issue is to make sure any compromised members of the house keep a distance or stay elsewhere.

“The most important thing is to separate the positive individuals COVID positive individuals from our kupuna. If they’re in with a kupuna and that elder in our family gets sick they’re in big trouble.”

Even without symptoms, it might be necessary for essential workers to social distance from loved ones. That’s what Dr. Wu is doing.

“I think for a lot of people who are essential workers whether they’re in the medical field, the grocery store, you’re at Whole Foods or Safeway, you are exposed to a lot of people during this time of this pandemic.” Dr. Wu said.

“For people who are essential in the community we appreciate everyone’s hard work but they have to learn how they have to adjust when they go home just like I have. I try to avoid eating together with them so we have set schedules now where we typically don’t eat together all at once. Start off a meal one at a time. The hardest is with the kids because the kids really want to play with you, so my daughter is used to having me with a mask on so she’s not afraid.”

Another step is to make sure you’re disinfected when you get home from essential work.

“Making sure you have good sanitization when you get home change out your clothes take a quick hot shower.” Dr. Wu added.

A new program called “Hotels for Heroes” began Monday, which aims to help first responders and medical workers have a place to stay in order to protect their families. The HTLA, HTA, and HVCB spearheaded the program, which has booked over 900 rooms in two days. Click here for more information.