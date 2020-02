HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to fresh east southeast winds tonight will gradually weaken and shift southeasterly through Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Increasing showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms from the northwest are expected late Tuesday night across Kauai, then spreading eastward down the island chain through Thursday night.

Cool, breezy north winds will follow behind the front, with winds shifting northwesterly over the weekend.