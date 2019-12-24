Wet and windy weather headed to the islands for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for portions of the state over the next few days as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

Strengthening southerly winds are expected beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday.

A band of moisture associated with the low pressure area will move down the island chain late Tuesday through Thursday.

Increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this band of moisture moves across the area.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern is setting up for the weekend.