HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of West Maui in the areas unaffected by fire say they’ve felt trapped this week, lacking access, communication, and supplies for the thousands of residences and businesses still standing.

Past the destruction of one area of Lahaina, around the edges and beyond were untouched by fire, but their residents were stranded nonetheless.

“Nothing burned down north of the post office, which is Kaanapali, Honokwai, Mahinihina, Kahana, Napili, Kapalua,” said Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin, speaking to KHON2 on her first day able to get a signal out of West Maui. “Nobody wanted to leave to get supplies and then go to a shelter on the other side when their house was still standing.”

They’re struggling without power and dwindling supplies, and many tell us officials instructed them all week it’s a one-way trip if they left.

“They’re saying that if we head out to the Wailuku area, they’re only letting people that have flights, so tourists and locals, to leave,” said Kahana resident Eliana Perez, “and if you go out you’re not going to be able to come back in through Lahaina.”

“I also heard that if you leave, you won’t be able to come back in,” Paltin said, adding there are plenty of livable homes.

“There are a lot of second-home owners in West Maui,” she said. “The houses are still standing. It would be great if they open up their second home to our residents.”

The road past Maalaea reopened briefly for the first time midday Friday before closing again after a fatal accident, and another closure following a Maui Police Department warning to follow the rules or else.

When the road was briefly open, there were overnight curfew restrictions, and passage limited to those proving West Maui residency. KHON2 is asking officials if they will assure West Maui residents the freedom to come and go on this route. Going up around north isn’t practical on a mass scale.

“West Maui from Kahakuloa is treacherous,” Paltin said, “especially with people exiting that way because coming in from Kahakuloa. It’s a one-way narrow road and you’re on the cliff side.”

As for now, here’s what they’re living with and without:

“We don’t have any stable communication, we don’t have any electricity,” she said. “On the north side, we still have water, but in Lahaina town, there isn’t really water. I think there’s one hydrant that’s working in Lahaina.”

There are parts of Lahaina still standing.

“A lot of Hawaiian Homes is still there,” Paltin explained, “the Nahale Kapunakea subdivision is still there. I saw Kahoma Villages, looks like it was still standing. Some buildings of Opukea might still be there. Lahaina Gateway looked like it was still standing and intact, and across the street Panda Express, Walgreens, Starbucks, all of those were still standing. The top of Lahainaluna Road above the bypass hasn’t burned.”

She says security in the surviving neighborhoods is a major concern.

“I’ve spoken with folks that came across looters, people trying to rob houses, businesses and things like that,” Paltin said. “I had some family members where their house was still standing, and they were concerned about looting, so they took some of the backroads into Lahaina around the police blockades and they kind stood their ground at their homes and now they’re developing hubs.”

Looting is something folks up the west side fear, too.

“It’s scary and crazy because, they’re shutting off our water as well,” Perez said, “So I know people are going to start maybe even breaking into stores just to get things that they need. Water is essential for these times.”

The councilmember organized a grassroots hub at Napili Park to help meet essential needs.

“They have the generator with lights running because we’re trying to manage 24/7 so that there’s not looting and stuff,” Paltin said.

She says if convoys of supplies get through, please no more used clothing, but they do need bottled water and nonperishable food, baby supplies, new undergarments, gas and fuel.

“The challenge is getting those resources to areas that haven’t gotten them yet,” she said.