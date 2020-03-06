Weekend: Drier weather return as the winds pick up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure building north of the islands will bring increasingly strong trade winds tonight and Friday, with windy conditions continuing through Monday.

The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers tonight and Friday, with passing windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler air mass moves in from the northeast.

Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday.

Lighter winds and warmer temperatures are expected beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, and may continue that way for most of next week.