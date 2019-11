One person is dead after a head-on crash on Hawaii Island on Highway 19. shortly before 6:00 this morning. A Honda Civic crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a Dodge truck. The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital and died. He was identified as 24-year-old Lloyd Edward.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police believe speed and inattentive driving were factors in the crash.