Weather report: partly sunny with light showers and variable winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Two confirmed carjackings and multiple robberies took place over the Veterans Day weekend. We spoke to one victim who says he was scared for his life when suspects took his SUV. What would normally be a quiet Sunday afternoon was shattered by several suspects with masks and guns.

The carjacking took place in Niu Valley in broad daylight. 69-year-old Teodoro Agcaoili was in his silver Toyota 4Runner waiting to pick up his wife. He was parked on Hawaii Loa Street with his window rolled down when a blue car pulled up in front of him. Agcaoili says two men wearing black masks came out with a gun.