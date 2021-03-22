‘We could have been in that parking lot,’ former Hawaii resident in Boulder recounts supermarket shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boulder, Colorado is home to many former Hawaii residents, including one, who said the shooting that took place, that killed ten people, at the King Soopers supermarket hit a little too close to home.

Brooke Moreilhon moved to Boulder, Colorado from Hawaii back in 2016 for college. She works two part-time jobs in addition to school. She said Monday started out like any normal day.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

“I left my first job, going home to pick up my roommate because we were going to go Instacarting,” said Moreilhon. “I saw like two cop cars speed by, and my first thought was, ‘Oh, a high speed chase. Someone’s in trouble.'”

What she didn’t know was there was a shooting taking place just two miles away from her home at King Soopers. It is one of a couple of supermarkets she and her roommate often work at for their part-time jobs with Instacart, a grocery pick-up and delivery service.

“We were debating if we wanted to go do a shift today, or whatnot, but I ended up going to pick up my graduation gear,” said said Moreilhon. “When we were checking out at the book store with my (graduation) cap and tassle, we got a text message that was like ‘hey, there’s a shooting.'”

However, she said the full weight of what happened didn’t sink in until she was driving home and passed by the supermarket.

“There was SWAT all over the place and police cars (in the parking lot),” said Moreilhon. “I didn’t hear the helicopters, but I guess, on the news there were helicopters.”

As an Instacart worker, she would usually bag groceries inside the supermarket and drop off the groceries in the parking lot to local residents who use the service. She said if she didn’t make the decision to pick up her graduation items, she could have been working at that King Soopers when the shooting happened.

“We really got lucky … I thought it was a high speed chase. It could have – we could have been in that parking lot. That would have been really scary.” Brooke Moreilhon, Former Hawaii Resident Living in Boulder, CO

For now, Moreilhon said she will probably take a break from her part-time work at the grocery stores.

“I think a lot of it is just coming to terms with the fact that it’s a reality for most people – like on Hawaii that doesn’t happen,” said Moreilhon. “But then you come here and that’s what people are scared of.”