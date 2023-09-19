The aftermath of the Lahaina fires in August 2023. (Photo/ Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Damage to wells and the status of water use permits in West Maui were among topics before the commission on water resource management during the Sept. 19 meeting.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Two out of a dozen wells in the Lahaina fire zone are damaged, according to the commission.

It’s still not clear the integrity of the wellheads.

Dozens came from Maui to testify about upholding and enforcing stream flow standards, and called on DLNR to reinstate Deputy Director Kaleo Manuel.

He was reassigned days after the fire over a private company’s request to divert water to their reservoir on Aug. 8.

“We need our groundwater and surface water monitored and and we need Kaleo Manuel. Thank you very much, and excuse me but if you know anybody in Launiupoko the biggest donation they can give is the water in the stream pools,” said one of the testifiers.

The water code was suspended by emergency proclamations for about a month after the fire, but has since been reinstated.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The agency also revealed today it is holding off approvals on new and renewing water permits in West Maui until more is known about who was impacted by the fires.