Water tank empty in Honokohau Valley

Customers in Honokohau Valley, West Maui are without water service while Department of Water Supply crews respond to a probable break in a 4-inch waterline that fills a water tank that serves the area.

The tank was empty as of Wednesday afternoon. Until the line is repaired and the area’s water storage tank is full, customers may fill their own containers at the potable water tanker at the entrance to the valley on Honoapiilani Highway.

Call the department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs, or if there are any questions.