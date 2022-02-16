Water pressure affected at Honolulu aiport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Transportation stated that water pressure at the Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport have been affected after a contractor was testing water valves and one them broke.

Water pressure to the Ewa, central and inter-island concourses have been affected. No flights have been impacted by the incident.

Some bathroom stalls are working while some are not.

At around 5:30 p.m., an airline employee stated they noticed none of the bathrooms could flush in Terminal 1. However, the sinks in the bathroom did work.

DOT said that they are working to get emergency water in but there is no estimated time on when it could be fixed.