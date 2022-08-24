HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply reported an eight-inch water main break at the Mauka intersection of Makakilo Drive & Kanehoa Loop.
According to BWS, the right southbound lane of Makakilo Drive is currently closed and around 124 customers are without water.
For those who do not have access to water can do to the following locations to collect water:
- Water Wagon @ 92-1042 Kanehoa Loop
- Water Wagon @ 92-1002 Makakilo Drive (in parking lot)
- Water Wagon @ 92-1007 Makakilo Drive (in parking lot)
- Fire Hydrant Water Spigot across the street from the main break site.
BWS asks drivers to follow speed limits and drive carefully around the construction site.
Workers expect repairs to continue tonight and through tomorrow.