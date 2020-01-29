WATCH: three conceptual renderings of potential Aloha Stadium renovations

New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) released three flyover renderings of potential Aloha Stadium renovations. They can be seen in the videos below. The renderings are based off of sentiments expressed in public and community meetings over the last several months.

These are not final decisions. These are concepts for placement options only. No final decision will be made until feedback has been analyzed and a partner has been selected. You can get in touch with NASED to express ideas or concerns through their website.

Concept A

Concept B

Concept C

The renovations are scheduled to be completed by fall 2023. The state has allocated $350 million for the project, which is also seeking a private partnership.