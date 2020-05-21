WATCH: Senate committees hold Thursday briefings

HONOLULU (KHON) — The committees on Ways and Means and Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism held informational briefings at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st, in the State Capitol auditorium.
The state is facing significant challenges with revenues and unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of this briefing is to discuss a framework to address the impacts on the state’s revenues, discuss an economic framework to recovery, and hear from specific entities that can reshape a new economy for the state.
The following are invited to present on the specified topics:
Report on Monthly Revenues:
Department of Taxation
Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director
Overview of The Financial Impacts of COVID-19:
Department of Budget and Finance
Mr. Craig Hirai, Director
Report on Current Unemployment Statistics:
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
Mr. Scott Murakami, Director
GDP History, Outlook, and Potential Sector Growth:
State Economist
Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist
Approach to Job Creation:
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
Mr. Mike McCartney, Director
Hawaii Technology Development Corporation
Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director
Hawaii State Energy Office
Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer
Business Development & Support Division
Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator
Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority
Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director
Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems
Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director
Foreign Trade Zone Division
Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator
Agriculture as a Means of Job Creation and GDP Growth:
College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Development
Dr. Nicholas Comerford, Dean
Department of Agriculture
Ms. Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chairperson
Agribusiness Development Corporation
Mr. James Nakatani, Executive Director
