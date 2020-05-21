WATCH: Senate committees hold Thursday briefings

Live Now
COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Dept. of Health and Dept. of Transportation.

HONOLULU (KHON) — The committees on Ways and Means and Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism held informational briefings at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st, in the State Capitol auditorium.

The state is facing significant challenges with revenues and unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of this briefing is to discuss a framework to address the impacts on the state’s revenues, discuss an economic framework to recovery, and hear from specific entities that can reshape a new economy for the state.

The following are invited to present on the specified topics:

Report on Monthly Revenues:

Department of Taxation

Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

Overview of The Financial Impacts of COVID-19:

Department of Budget and Finance

Mr. Craig Hirai, Director

Report on Current Unemployment Statistics:

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

 GDP History, Outlook, and Potential Sector Growth:

State Economist

Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

 Approach to Job Creation:

      Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

  Mr. Mike McCartney, Director

              Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

              Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director

              Hawaii State Energy Office

        Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer

        Business Development & Support Division

        Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator

        Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority

        Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director

        Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems

        Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director

        Foreign Trade Zone Division

        Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator

Agriculture as a Means of Job Creation and GDP Growth:

  College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Development

  Dr. Nicholas Comerford, Dean

  Department of Agriculture

  Ms. Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chairperson

  Agribusiness Development Corporation

  Mr. James Nakatani, Executive Director

