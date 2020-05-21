WATCH: Senate committees hold Thursday briefings

HONOLULU (KHON) — The committees on Ways and Means and Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism held informational briefings at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st, in the State Capitol auditorium.

Watch the briefings here.

The state is facing significant challenges with revenues and unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of this briefing is to discuss a framework to address the impacts on the state’s revenues, discuss an economic framework to recovery, and hear from specific entities that can reshape a new economy for the state.

The following are invited to present on the specified topics:

Report on Monthly Revenues:

Department of Taxation

Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

Overview of The Financial Impacts of COVID-19:

Department of Budget and Finance

Mr. Craig Hirai, Director

Report on Current Unemployment Statistics:

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

GDP History, Outlook, and Potential Sector Growth:

State Economist

Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

Approach to Job Creation:

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Mr. Mike McCartney, Director

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director

Hawaii State Energy Office

Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer

Business Development & Support Division

Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator

Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority

Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director

Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems

Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director

Foreign Trade Zone Division

Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator

Agriculture as a Means of Job Creation and GDP Growth:

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Development

Dr. Nicholas Comerford, Dean

Department of Agriculture

Ms. Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chairperson

Agribusiness Development Corporation

Mr. James Nakatani, Executive Director