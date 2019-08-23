WATCH: Press conference with Hawaiian Airlines about emergency flight

Chief Operations Officer for Hawaiian Airlines Jon Snook spoke to the press today about flight HA47. The flight was inbound from Oakland, but about 20 minutes before arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye airport in Honolulu, smoke began to fill the cabin. An in-flight emergency was declared. Upon landing, passengers evacuated the plane on its emergency slides.

When asked how the smoke started, Snook said “It’s unclear exactly where it was coming from,” but there were no visible indications of a fire. Oxygen masks were not deployed, but crew members wore smoke masks as a precautionary measure “to make sure they can still pilot the aircraft.”

Five adults and two children were taken to local hospitals with smoke-related symptoms. The specifics of their symptoms are not yet known. Hawaiian Airlines employees accompanied the passengers to the hospital.

It was fortunate that smoke filled the cabin toward the end of the flight, but safety systems were in place in case such an event were to take place in the middle of a flight: “These aircrafts are equipped for extended range over water, so they have fast suppression systems that can last hours on board the aircraft. If something were to occur further out, those fast-suppression services…will keep the fire or any kind of combustion suppressed.”

Passengers will receive a full refund of their round-trip tickets, as well as travel vouchers for future Hawaiian Airlines flights.

“We’d like to thank our passengers, who disembarked in such an orderly way in what could have been a complex and dangerous situation. They did a terrific job,” Snook said.