WATCH: press conference with Department of Health and Gov. Ige on the dangers of vaping

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Earlier today, Governor Ige and representatives from the Department of Health held a press conference to discuss the dangers of vaping. The presser came shortly after the DOH issued a statement on the same subject. Watch the full press conference in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories