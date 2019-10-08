WATCH: press conference with Department of Health and Gov. Ige on the dangers of vaping

Earlier today, Governor Ige and representatives from the Department of Health held a press conference to discuss the dangers of vaping. The presser came shortly after the DOH issued a statement on the same subject. Watch the full press conference in the video above.
