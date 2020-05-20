WATCH: NOAA, National Weather Service and government leaders discuss upcoming Hawaii hurricane season

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Wednesday, May 20th, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Weather Service (NWS) and Hawaii government leaders held a news conference to discuss projections for Hawaii’s upcoming Central/Pacific hurricane season, which begins on June 1st.
Participating in the conference are:
- Governor David Ige, State of Hawaiʻi
- Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, State of Hawaiʻi
- Mayor Kirk Caldwell, City and County of Honolulu
- Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County
- Robert Fenton, Administrator, Region IX, Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Luke Meyers, Administrator, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
- Maria Lutz, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi
- Dennis Hwang, Faculty, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, NOAA
- Kevin Kodama, Senior Service Hydrologist, NOAA National Weather Service – Weather Forecast Office Honolulu
- Christopher Brenchley, Director, NOAA National Weather Service – Central Pacific Hurricane Center
