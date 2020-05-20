WATCH: NOAA, National Weather Service and government leaders discuss upcoming Hawaii hurricane season

Live Now
NOAA, National Weather Service and government leaders discuss upcoming Hawaii hurricane season

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Wednesday, May 20th, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Weather Service (NWS) and Hawaii government leaders held a news conference to discuss projections for Hawaii’s upcoming Central/Pacific hurricane season, which begins on June 1st.

Participating in the conference are:

  • Governor David Ige, State of Hawaiʻi
  • Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, State of Hawaiʻi
  • Mayor Kirk Caldwell, City and County of Honolulu
  • Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County
  • Robert Fenton, Administrator, Region IX, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Luke Meyers, Administrator, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
  • Maria Lutz, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi
  • Dennis Hwang, Faculty, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, NOAA
  • Kevin Kodama, Senior Service Hydrologist, NOAA National Weather Service – Weather Forecast Office Honolulu
  • Christopher Brenchley, Director, NOAA National Weather Service – Central Pacific Hurricane Center

