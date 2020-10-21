More options open up for O’ahu residents looking to renew their driver license

HONOLULU (KHON2) — O’ahu residents will now be able to renew and replace their state identification cards by mail, says Honolulu Mayor Caldwell.

The City says the effort is meant to address the high demand for appointments after two periods of pandemic-caused closures of driver licensing centers and satellite city halls forced more than 78,000 appointment cancellations.

“We have 10,000 licenses that need to be renewed every month,” said Mayor Caldwell.

Extension of mail-in services will include replacement requests for a lost, stolen or damaged state identification card and duplicate requests for standard or commercial driver licenses.

Additionally, the City will allow eligible residents to convert their provisional driver license to a standard license by mail without having to appear in person.

The Department of Customer Services (DCS) says that it plans to meet the benchmark for vision clearance by requiring applicants to provide medical proof from an eye-care professional. DCS adds it does not currently have an alternative option for residents that are unable to personally obtain vision certificates from their healthcare provider, but the driver licensing center will remain open for in-person services on a by-appointment basis.

For mail-in instructions, application forms and payment information, click here.

