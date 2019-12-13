WATCH: HPD takes questions about this morning’s lockdown situation in Waipahu

Last week, Max “Blessed” Holloway had one last training session at Gracie Technics in Kalihi before departing for his fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. The Waianae native looked loose but determined, disciplined but still cracking jokes, dripping in sweat but still fresh and ready for more.

“Feeling like a champ,” Holloway said after his workout. “Just can’t wait. Couple more days and then we’re gonna go up there and show why we’re the best in the world again.”