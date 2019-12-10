WATCH: HPD presser on newly-passed law which holds renters and homeowners responsible for illegal fireworks on their property

Honolulu Police held a press conference to remind the public of a law that passed in July which holds property managers — including renters and homeowners — responsible for the use of illegal fireworks on their property. You can watch the presser in its entirety above.
