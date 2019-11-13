WATCH: HPD press conference on Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in Kapolei that involved police officers

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard held a press conference today to discuss details of last night’s fatal shooting in Kapolei that involved multiple officers. The full presser can be seen in the video above.
