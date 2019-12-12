Live Now
Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

WATCH: HPD press conference on this morning’s shooting that involved an officer

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier that day. You can watch the presser in its entirety above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story