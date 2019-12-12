WATCH: HPD press conference on this morning’s shooting that involved an officer

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier that day. You can watch the presser in its entirety above.
