WATCH: HPD Chief Susan Ballard speaks to press about this morning’s officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

Around 11:30am on Monday morning, a shooting involving police officers occurred in Kalihi. Later in the afternoon, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard spoke to the press about the incident. You can watch the presser in its entirety in the video above.
