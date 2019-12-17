WATCH: HPD Chief Susan Ballard speaks to press about this morning’s officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

Honolulu's recent spike in violent crime is being carried out in part by suspects who are no strangers to law enforcement. Victims and communities are asking how are they on the street to offend again? Always Investigating dug into what needs to change to tackle this particular crime wave, and what different segments of the justice system are doing about it.

You've seen many of the players in Honolulu's violent crime wave on past arrest reports and Crimestoppers alerts. They're all too familiar to police, too, picked up in some cases dozens of times only to be out on probation offending again.