HPD Chief Susan Ballard met with the press this afternoon to discuss the officer-involved shooting near Campbell Industrial Park that occurred early Tuesday morning. You can watch the presser in its entirety above.
- Former HPD officer accused of forcing man to lick public urinal changes plea to guilty
- 74-year-old man who fatally shot his neighbor makes first court appearance
- WATCH: HPD Chief Susan Ballard discusses officer-involved shooting near Campbell Industrial Park
- Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Gift Wrapping
- U.S. Attorney addresses recent crime wave