LIVE NOW /
Watch the KHON2 World Report live

WATCH: HPD body cam footage of Campbell Industrial Park officer-involved shooting

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

The language and images in the video may be inappropriate for sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

HPD provided the press with unedited body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning near Campbell Industrial Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story