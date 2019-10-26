WATCH: HPD addresses a second accusation of rough treatment of wind farm protesters

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier today, Acting Police Chief John McCarthy held a press conference — the second one in two days regarding ongoing protests of a planned wind farm project in Kahuku — to address another claim that police officers have been handling protesters with undue force.

Above is the presser in entirety, in which police footage of the incident can be seen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story