WATCH: HPD addresses a second accusation of rough treatment of wind farm protesters

Earlier today, Acting Police Chief John McCarthy held a press conference — the second one in two days regarding ongoing protests of a planned wind farm project in Kahuku — to address another claim that police officers have been handling protesters with undue force.
Above is the presser in entirety, in which police footage of the incident can be seen.
