WATCH: Hail freezes over on Oahu

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hail in Waikele. Courtesy of Ryan Scoville
Hail in Waikele. Courtesy of Ryan Scoville
Hail in Waikele. Courtesy of Marlene Blackwell
Hail in Waikele. Courtesy of Marlene Blackwell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story