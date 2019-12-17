WATCH: Gov. Ige unveils adjustments to the biennium budget for years 2019-2021

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Ige talked to the press today to discuss adjustments to the biennium budget plan for the years 2019-2021. You can watch the presser above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story