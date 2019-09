LIHUE (KHON2) – The Kauai Bus is announcing that it will be providing free bus rides on Sept. 20 to all passengers for Ride the Bus Day.

“Riding the bus cuts down on your greenhouse gas emissions, helps to reduce traffic, and can save you money on your gas tank bill,” said Transportation Agency Executive Celia Mahikoa. “We encourage everyone to ride the bus for free on Sept. 20.”